Trump nominates Pam Bondi to serve as US attorney general after Matt Gaetz withdraws

President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to serve as U.S. Attorney General in his new administration.

"For too long, the partisan Department of Justice has been weaponized against me and other Republicans," Trump wrote in an announcement of the nomination. "Not anymore. Pam will refocus the DOJ to its intended purpose of fighting crime, and making America safe again."

Bondi was Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019. During her tenure, she brought or participated in lawsuits to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Bondi was also a defense lawyer for Trump during his first impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate and has worked at the conservative nonprofit America First Policy Institute.

Bondi's nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

Bondi's nomination comes the same day that former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew himself from consideration for the position.

Trump nominated Gaetz last week, a decision that was quickly criticized by both Democrats and Republicans. On Thursday, Trump thanked Gaetz for his efforts to try and secure the support of the senators needed for confirmation.

"Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do," Trump said on Truth Social.

