Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to skip Trump's inauguration

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration, Scripps News has learned.

No reason was given for the decision.

Pelosi, 84, is still recovering from hip replacement surgery after suffering a fall on an international trip to Luxembourg.

The former House speaker was present for the Jan. 6 certification of Trump's electoral victory. She was seen using a walker to maneuver around the House floor.

Pelosi and Trump had a highly contentious relationship during his first term.

Trump frequently criticized Pelosi, often referring to her as "Crazy Nancy."

In a widely publicized moment, Pelosi tore up her copy of Trump's 2020 State of the Union speech, a gesture that drew both criticism and praise.

Pelosi led Congressional Democrats for nearly two decades. In 2007, she became the first woman to serve as House speaker. She stepped down from leadership after the 2022 midterms but remained a member of Congress and won reelection in November.

Pelosi is the second high-profile Democrat to skip Trump's inauguration. Former first lady Michelle Obama also said she would not attend the event.