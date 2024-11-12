Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tapped to be next US ambassador to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump is nominating former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee for U.S. ambassador to Israel.

The nomination, which will have to be approved by the U.S. Senate, is notable given the ongoing conflicts between Israel and Hamas, as well as Iranian-backed militants in the region.

"Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years. He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday. "Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!"

Trump has remained steadfast in his support for Israel but has also expressed that the war in Gaza should come to an end.

The conflict, now over a year old, began with a Hamas attack on Israel that resulted in over 1,200 deaths. In the ensuing months, Israel launched strikes on Hamas in Gaza. In October, Israel confirmed the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

However, Israel has also faced criticism for its handling of the war. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that more than 40,000 Palestinians, including many women and children, have died in the conflict.