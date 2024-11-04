Lyft offering free and discounted rides to polls on Election Day

Lyft is helping voters get to the polls this Election Day.

As part of its 2024 Lyft Up Voting Access Program, the rideshare company said it will offer free and discounted rides for voters wanting to cast their ballots.

Lyft has also been helping provide voting access information, by informing voters of registration requirements and what to bring to the polls with help from voting partners like When We All Vote, the League of Women Voters, and VoteRiders.

Through the program, Lyft will offer discounted rides to polling stations nationwide on Tuesday.

Lyft will also offer nonprofit partners free or heavily discounted rides for communities that traditionally face barriers getting to the polls.

Lyft has partnered with a number of organizations to get them free or discounted ride codes, including National Council of Negro Women, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, National Council on Aging, Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote, Hispanic Federation, and The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

The rideshare company said these organizations will distribute the ride codes directly to individuals they deem most in need.

“Every American citizen should be able to exercise their right to vote without worrying about the cost or difficulty of getting to the polls,” said Lyft CEO David Risher in a press release. “Everyone — from a driver who's given a thousand rides to a rider who hasn’t taken her first one yet — deserves to have their voice heard at the polls. Our Voting Access Program is a great way Lyft can be a force for good.”

Promo codes will be distributed by partners of Lyft’s Voting Access program. They can be used for rides to polling stations or registered dropbox locations for those in in an exclusively vote-by-mail state.

