These businesses are offering Election Day deals

Dave and Busters and Ikea are among leading brands with Election Day deals.
Election Day is almost here and many companies are running deals and promotions in celebration of the day. (Scripps News)
Exterior of Dave and Busters.
Posted

Numerous companies are encouraging voters to hit the polls on Tuesday by offering deals on Election Day.

Here is a sampling of what some businesses are offering on Election Day:

  • Krispy Kreme: Free Original Glazed Doughnut
  • Lyft: 50% off ride to the polls using code "VOTE24" from 5 am to 10 pm local time
  • Uber: 50% off trips that end at polling locations and 25% off Uber Eats orders after 6 p.m.
  • Dave & Buster's: Half-priced games
  • Johnny Rockets: Free shake with any purchase
  • Ikea: Free frozen yogurt

If you're in New York, Junior's Restaurant & Bakery is offering half-off prices on its "world's most fabulous cheesecake slices."
While there is nothing illegal about running promotions in conjunction with Election Day, federal laws prohibit companies and individuals from offering incentives for voting. That means any promotion that requires you to show an "I Voted" sticker could be in violation of 18 USC Sec. 597.

The law states that any expenditure to a voter in exchange for a vote, or for withholding a vote for that matter, is in violation of the law and those giving away the expenditure are subject to a fine or arrest.

Uber notes that its deals are not contingent on voting.

"This offer is not intended to induce, nor is it conditioned on, the act of voting, refraining from voting or voting for or against any particular candidate, political party or measure," the company said.

