Trump's tariff threats on coffee and other goods still aren't over

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump and Colombian President Gustavo Petro had a brief but major disagreement over the United States' policy of using military aircraft to deport undocumented immigrants.

On social media, President Trump wrote Sunday "I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States with a large number of illegal criminals were not allowed to land in Colombia."

"I have directed my administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive retaliatory measures: Emergency 25% tariffs on all goods coming into the United States," President Trump wrote.

RELATED STORY | What Trump's proposed tariffs could mean for consumers

Colombia reportedly was upset at the flight conditions for some of the passengers and briefly threatened retaliatory trade actions of their own.

But late Sunday night, the White House sent out a press release saying "The government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump's terms."

This will not end the tariff debate and may only intensify it in coming days, for a few reasons.

The confrontation with Colombia shows that tariffs can help President Trump get what he wants. He has also already promised new tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada, to start in early February.

A 10% tariff on imported Chinese goods and a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico could take effect this weekend. President Trump has repeatedly expressed frustration at how those countries have handled trafficking of illegal drugs such as fentanyl.

President Trump also said Monday consumers could soon expect tariffs on foreign computer chips and semiconductors.