Donate to charity? There are new tax deduction rules you should know about

New tax rules for charitable donations will take effect in 2026 as part of President Donald Trump's recently passed "Big, Beautiful Bill," changing how Americans can claim deductions for their charitable giving.

Starting next year, standard deduction filers will be able to write off up to $1,000 in cash gifts, while joint filers can deduct up to $2,000. This represents double the previous pandemic-era limit.

However, non-cash gifts such as clothes or food will face stricter limits under the new rules.

For those who itemize their deductions, the changes are even more significant.

For the first time, itemizers will only be allowed to deduct cash contributions that exceed 0.5% of their adjusted gross income.

