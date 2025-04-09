Pharmaceutical stocks hit hard as President Trump plans more tariffs

For the first time in nearly a week, the U.S. stock market opened with relatively few changes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down about 250 points from when the market closed on Tuesday but leveled off in early morning trading.

However, as investors have seen in the last week, anything can cause the market to shift in an instant.

From Thursday through Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost over 4,000 points, representing 10% of the market's value. The drop came as President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. was implementing tariffs on imports from around the world.

President Trump said that the U.S. would implement a 10% tax on nearly all goods entering the U.S., regardless of their location. The broad set of 10% tariffs went into effect last week.

Imports from dozens of other nations were subject to additional tariffs, and the U.S. began collecting those duties early Wednesday.

Additional uncertainty was introduced to the stock market as the European Union and China both announced retaliatory measures against the U.S. on Wednesday.

One sector that struggled in early trading on Wednesday was the pharmaceutical industry. Companies such as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Ascendis Pharma were among those that saw the largest declines in market value.

On Tuesday evening, President Trump suggested that the U.S. could impose additional tariffs on medicine entering the U.S.

"We're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals, and when they hear that, they will leave China and other places because they have to sell most of their product here. They’re going to be opening up their plants all over our country," President Trump said.

