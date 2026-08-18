PoliticsEconomy Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: Is the American dream still within reach for young Americans? Prev Next Young Americans still want the American dream, but rising costs and shifting values are pushing many toward flexible work, renting, and experience-driven lifestyles. Posted and last updated Most Recent ESPN co-founder Bill Rasmussen dies from the effects of Parkinson’s disease AP via Scripps News Group US kindergarten vaccine exemptions hit record high as immunization rates slip AP via Scripps News Group Andrew Yang proposes $15K for families as AI transforms US economy Scripps News Group Politics Disney sues FCC over challenge to broadcast licenses, claiming retaliation over 'Jimmy Kimmel' Trump casts Florida ballot by mail after calling for limits on mail voting Disney sues FCC over challenge to broadcast licenses, claiming retaliation AP via Scripps News Group Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV. About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.