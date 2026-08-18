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Interactive: Is the American dream still within reach for young Americans?

Young Americans still want the American dream, but rising costs and shifting values are pushing many toward flexible work, renting, and experience-driven lifestyles.
Young Americans redefine the American dream as costs rise and priorities shift 
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