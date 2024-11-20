Hundreds of gas stations to offer gas 40 cents off per gallon Thanksgiving week

Sheetz, an operator of more than 700 gas stations in the mid-Atlantic, announced that most of its Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia locations will sell gasoline for 40 cents off per gallon next week.

The offer begins Tuesday and goes through the end of the day on November 30. The offer may vary at some of Sheetz's Maryland stations.

There is one catch that might impact those who drive older vehicles. The gas being sold by Sheetz is unleaded 88, which is approved for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs. Unleaded 88 is sometimes branded as E15 gas at other stations.

Motorcycles; vehicles with heavy-duty engines, such as school buses and delivery trucks; off-road vehicles, such as boats and snowmobiles; engines in off-road equipment, such as chain saws and gasoline lawn mowers; and conventional vehicles older than model year 2001 are unable to use the unleaded 88 gas.

The gas is blended with 15% ethanol, which Sheetz says provides a cleaner burn that is more environmentally friendly.

Sheetz encourages customers to check its app to see which locations carry unleaded 88.

For those who can't wait until next week, Circle K said it will take off 40 cents off every gallon sold between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Is it worth it?

Fuel economy is generally not as good with unleaded 88 compared to regular gas, according to the EPA.

Ethanol has lower energy content than gas, meaning it takes more gallons of ethanol to equal the same amount of energy as gas. But at most filling stations, gasoline is mixed with 10% ethanol.

While consumers would have a 4%-5% drop in fuel economy using unleaded 88 compared to fuel made with 100% gas, the difference between most gas sold in the U.S. and the unleaded 88 blend would result in a 1%-2% reduction in fuel efficiency.

With gas prices currently averaging around $3 per gallon in the Mid-Atlatnic, based on AAA data, reducing gas by 40 cents per gallon, even if the gas is less efficient, is still worth purchasing.