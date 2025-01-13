Crucial week for Trump cabinet picks as they face Senate confirmation hearings

Work is already underway for President-elect Donald Trump on the foreign policy front, but this week will be crucial for the incoming Trump White House as well.

Senate confirmation hearings for several Trump cabinet picks are slated to begin Tuesday, including his controversial pick for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth, a former "Fox & Friends" weekend anchor, is also an Army National Guard combat veteran who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. However, he has faced criticism over allegations of alcoholism and sexual misconduct in his past, all of which he has denied.

Also appearing before lawmakers on Capitol Hill this week will be Pam Bondi, Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general.

Bondi was Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019. During her tenure, she brought or participated in lawsuits to overturn the Affordable Care Act. She was also a defense attorney for Trump during his first impeachment trial and has worked at the conservative nonprofit America First Policy Institute.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services, will also face questions from lawmakers this week, particularly over his policy positions on things like abortion and vaccines.

Kennedy's vaccine stances have been a major issue since his nomination. A lawyer for Kennedy filed requests in 2022 to have the Food and Drug Administration remove approval for the polio vaccine, claiming it "does not prevent intestinal infection and therefore does not prevent poliovirus transmission."

A total of 13 confirmation hearings are scheduled across 11 various Senate committees this week. Scripps News will be streaming some of the most consequential and controversial ones as Trump's cabinet picks are set to face sharp questions from lawmakers.