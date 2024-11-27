Trump's cabinet picks targeted with violent threats, transition team says

President-elect Donald Trump's picks for cabinet positions were subjected to death threats, bomb threats and swatting Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Trump/Vance Transition revealed.

"In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted," said Trump/Vance Transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. "President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action."

Leavitt did not say who was targeted, but the office for Rep. Elise Stefanik, who was selected to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the congresswoman was informed about a bomb threat at her New York home.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence. New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism. We are incredibly appreciative of the extraordinary dedication of law enforcement officers who keep our communities safe 24/7," a statement from the congresswoman's office said.

In a statement to Scripps News, the FBI said it's aware of the threats and is investigating.

"We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement," a spokespersons said.

Leavitt added that the incoming administration would not be intimidated by any threats.

"President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future," she said. "With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us."

Trump finalized his cabinet picks over the last week. It includes Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who was selected to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Tulsi Gabbard, who was tapped to be the next Director of National Intelligence, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as the head of Homeland Security.

All of Trump's picks are subject to approval in the Senate.

