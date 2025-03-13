With time running out, Congress weighs potential impact of shutdown

As the deadline for a potential government shutdown approaches, U.S. lawmakers are scrambling to reach a compromise. The deadline to keep the government operational is Friday night. The House has passed a continuing resolution to fund the government, but Senate Democrats are threatening to block the measure from reaching President Donald Trump's desk.

Democratic lawmakers are raising concerns about the duration of proposed stopgap funding and are urging for more formal negotiations. With a Friday night deadline, the urgency is palpable on Capitol Hill.

While last-minute agreements have historically been negotiated in similar circumstances, there remains uncertainty about whether a deal can be struck this time. In the event of a shutdown, the immediate impacts may be minimal over the weekend when most government agencies are closed. However, by Monday morning, the effects of a shutdown would begin to be felt more widely.

Political dynamics have shifted significantly in the last day, with an increasing number of Senate Democrats declaring their opposition to the continuing resolution. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has stated that Republicans appear to lack the necessary votes to pass the continuing resolution without Democratic support. At least eight Senate Democrats would need to join Republicans to ensure the bill's passage.

Recently, Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colorado, has publicly announced his opposition to the proposed funding bill, emphasizing the need to preserve the authority of Congress.

“We need a funding bill that preserves Congress's authority and, by extension, your voice," he said.

As internal discussions continue, some Democrats are facing pressure from their constituents urging them to resist the president’s policies. With limited leverage in Congress, Democrats feel compelled to take a stand in moments like these.

Conversely, not all Democrats are aligned in their opposition to the funding measure. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, appears willing to collaborate with Republicans to prevent a government shutdown. Fetterman warned that dragging negotiations to the last minute could lead to detrimental consequences for millions of Americans.

Amidst these discussions, there is speculation about how the Trump administration might respond if a shutdown occurs. Some legal experts have suggested that a shutdown could grant the administration increased authority over government operations, raising concerns among Democrats about potential firings and agency closures.

As the deadline approaches, lawmakers are acutely aware of the stakes and the potential ramifications of failing to reach an agreement. In the turbulent world of American politics, two days can feel like an eternity, and parties remain hopeful that a resolution can be found before time runs out.

