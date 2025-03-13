Watch Now
Trump administration withdraws nomination of David Weldon for CDC director

Weldon has faced pushback for his stance as a critic of vaccines.
Former Congressman Dr. David Weldon speaks in The Villages, Fla., on May 31, 2012.
The White House has withdrawn the nomination of Dr. David Weldon, a former Florida congressman, to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Senate health committee announced Thursday morning that it was canceling a planned hearing on Weldon's nomination because of the withdrawal.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the White House pulled the nomination because it became clear Weldon did not have the votes for confirmation.

Weldon was considered to be closely aligned with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the U.S. health secretary who for years has been one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists.

A former Florida congressman, Weldon, has also been a prominent critic of vaccines and the CDC, which promotes vaccines and monitors their safety.

