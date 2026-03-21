Senate rejects proposals on transgender sports ban, TSA funding

The U.S. Senate on Saturday failed to advance two proposals attached to the SAVE America Act, a measure tied to election reforms backed by President Donald Trump.

Both amendments needed 60 votes to be adopted into the bill.

In a rare weekend session, Senate Republicans fell short of the threshold for language that would block federal funding for programs allowing transgender women — those assigned male at birth — to participate in women’s sports at the high school or college level. The amendment, intended to ban such participation, received 49 votes, with Democrats opposing. Ten senators did not vote.

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A second amendment, pushed by Senate Democrats, would have provided funding for the Transportation Security Administration, which remains unfunded amid a partial government shutdown. TSA is among the Department of Homeland Security agencies without funding for more than a month, as Democrats press for changes to immigration enforcement.

TSA agents have been working without pay, leading to increased call-outs and longer security lines at some airports. Officials have warned that if the shutdown continues, some smaller airports may have to close because of rising absenteeism.

The two amendments were considered as Republicans moved to invoke cloture on voting reforms that would require voters to present photo identification at polling places and proof of citizenship when registering.

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The SAVE America Act has already passed the House but would return there for another vote if the Senate adds any amendments.

