SAVE America Act stalls in Congress as Trump pushes voting restrictions ahead of midterms

Legislation that would impose sweeping new restrictions on voting nationwide has stalled in Congress, even as President Donald Trump renews his push for the Save America Act ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

The bill does not currently have the support needed to pass both chambers. If it becomes law, it could upend how Americans vote across the country.

Trump's renewed push comes after a divided Supreme Court ruled this week that states are allowed to count mail ballots received after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked no later than the day of the election.

"Because of the mail-in ballot ruling, which was a little bit surprising, it gives people more time to vote illegally, let's say, but the SAVE Act is even more important. That was a ruling that was, I think it was very detrimental to honest elections," Trump said.

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The SAVE America Act would require all voters nationwide to show voter ID at the ballot box. It would also require Americans registering to vote to show documents in person proving their U.S. citizenship. The bill would sharply limit vote by mail, allowing only a limited list of excuses for not voting in person — including illness, disability, military deployment, or travel on Election Day.

Andrew Garber of the Brennan Center for Justice said the legislation would be unprecedented in scope.

"It would be the most restrictive voting bill that Congress has ever passed. It would do all sorts of things like require Americans to present documents like a passport or birth certificate in order to register to vote. There's 21 million Americans who don't have ready access to those documents. It would impose voter ID restrictions that are as narrow as any states in the country," Garber said.

The bill has stalled in the Senate, where it lacks the votes needed to advance. In the House, frustrated members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus have at times protested by holding up other unrelated legislation this Congress.

House Speaker Mike Johnson pushed back on Senate inaction.

"I understand the frustration of my colleagues that Senate Democrats are refusing to move the SAVE America Act. Remember, we passed it three times in the House and we intend to pass it again," Johnson said.

Although Republicans control both chambers of Congress, the bill still lacks the support needed to reach the president's desk. It remains unclear whether lawmakers may seek to pass a scaled-back version that could potentially garner enough support.

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Democrats have fought against the SAVE America Act throughout this Congress. Democratic congressional leadership has called it "Jim Crow 2.0" over concerns it will disenfranchise voters. Democrats say they will do everything they can to prevent it from becoming law.

