More bipartisan opposition to Trump's deal with Iran is building in Congress

President Trump is lashing out at critics of the U.S.-Iran deal, saying the "fools" are "either jealous, bad people or stupid."

But both Democrats and Republicans have expressed concerns about the agreement. Republican Senator Bill Cassidy calls the deal "the worst foreign policy blunder in decades." He wrote on X that Iran's nuclear ambitions have not been curbed, 13 American service members are dead and families have paid billions at the pump.

A number of Republicans have expressed support for the deal and for the president, but a bipartisan coalition is developing that has serious issues with the agreement.

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"You know, I've heard about it, causes me concern. I'm interested in learning more about it. But I think it's certainly a mixed bag best," said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). "I think some important things have been accomplished, but I'm afraid we'll look back on this and see a missed opportunity to basically eliminate the threat going forward."

The Republican chairman of Senate Armed Services Committee, Roger Wicker, said in a statement in part, "I'm concerned that the memorandum of understanding negotiates away the victories of Operation Epic Fury in ways that are completely out of step with the president's goals."

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A number of Democrats now say that the 2015 Obama Iran deal known as the JCPOA had more favorable terms for the United States than the current memorandum of understanding with Iran.

"The accurate comparison is 'how does this agreement compared to when before the war started?'" said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). "I have a list of about 20 Republicans already who have been skeptical of what Trump has done. When you have 20 Republicans skeptical of Trump, what Trump has done, you've really got to question how good a negotiator he was. He was a poor one."