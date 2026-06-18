Vance touts US-Iran agreement, says Iran's nuclear program is 'destroyed'

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday defended the memorandum of understanding signed by President Donald Trump and Iran, arguing the agreement benefits the United States whether Tehran ultimately complies with its terms or not.

"Their nuclear program has been completely destroyed," Trump said during a White House briefing. "Their capacity for enrichment facilities ... those facilities are still destroyed. Their conventional military is still destroyed. Their capacity to threaten their neighbors is largely gone."

Trump signed the deal in France on Wednesday, and Vance said it was already producing results, pointing to lower oil prices and increased shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

RELATED STORY | Trump and Iran sign ceasefire agreement, including $300B for Iran's reconstruction

Under the agreement, the United States lifted its blockade on Iranian ports, allowing Iran to resume oil exports. Iran could eventually receive up to $300 billion in reconstruction and economic development funding, though Vance said those benefits would be contingent on Tehran following through on commitments related to its nuclear program and broader regional behavior.

"You really have a win-win situation for the United States of America," he said. "If the Iranians don't change their behavior, their military and their nuclear program is still destroyed. If they do change their behavior, then they are going to have a transformative relationship with the Middle East."

The vice president also contrasted the agreement with the 2015 Obama-era nuclear deal, which critics have said was a stronger deal. Vance believes the new framework takes a tougher approach.

"The Obama nuclear deal allowed enrichment. Ours will not," Vance said.

Preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was one of the primary reasons the United States joined Israel in military operations against Iran on Feb. 28. A ceasefire remains in place and has been extended for 60 days under the new agreement.