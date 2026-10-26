Trump heads to Mississippi as more red states enter the midterm conversation with 8 days to go

The final full week of campaigning has begun after a weekend of bitter attacks on all sides. This week, more red states are entering the conversation for being potentially competitive — and so are legal challenges from the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump is heading to Mississippi Monday, another traditionally conservative state that few talked about as being competitive earlier this year.

But after a number of high-profile visits by Democrats to campaign for Democrat Scott Colom, including former Vice President Kamala Harris, it has entered the conversation.

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While current Mississippi Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith is still favored, she has faced criticism for months after being asked about beef prices and suggesting there are other proteins to eat.

Trump told reporters he thinks his frequent rallies are helping.

"I have heard we have turned the whole thing around and for whatever reason presidents don't win the midterms and I think we really turned it around and I think the rallies have turned it," Trump said.

Trump and Obama duel on the campaign trail

Trump is also dueling with former President Barack Obama on the campaign trail this week, with Obama campaigning in Ohio and Michigan and mocking the former president in the process.

"Guy's building a ballroom bigger than White House, paved over the Rose Garden, put a helipad on the south lawn," Obama said at one rally. "And there is gold everywhere. What's up with the gold? He has got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."

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Polls show Democrats maintaining an edge in both House races and many Senate races with 8 days to go. But Republicans remain very skeptical of polling.

A closely watched race in Alaska

One of the biggest races is in Alaska, where Democratic nominee Mary Peltola was involved in a car accident over the weekend, sustaining minor injuries.

This comes after the Department of Justice has sued to block Alaska certification, citing concerns that incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan is facing another Dan Sullivan on the ballot.

"That is very unfair, that's just outright cheating," Trump said.