Republican Gov. Justice wins West Virginia US Senate seat held by Sen. Manchin

A Senate will be under Republican control in 2025 for the first time in more than six decades, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ projects.

According to the projection, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has defeated Democrat Glenn Elliott in Tuesday's U.S. Senate race. The seat had been held by independent Sen. Joe Manchin, who recently left the Democratic Party, but has continued to caucus with Democrats.

The same seat was held by Democratic Sen. Robert Byrd for over five decades before his 2010 death.

Like Manchin, Justice switched his party while in office. In 2016, Justice ran as a Democrat, winning that year's gubernatorial election by a 49-42 margin. Early in his tenure as governor, Justice switched to the Republican Party.

In 2020, Justice easily won reelection by a 63-30 margin.

Currently, Democrats are in control of the Senate by a 51-49 margin when including four independents who caucus with Democrats. With West Virginia's Senate seat flipping to Republicans, the GOP only needs to either flip one more seat or win the race for the White House to take control of the Senate for the first time since 2018.

Democrats entered Tuesday trying to defend 21 seats, while Republicans had just 11 to hang onto. Republicans are looking to pick up seats in states such as Montana and Ohio to regain a majority.

Regardless, it appears Senate Republicans will have a new leader in 2025. Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will not seek leadership when the new Congress convenes in January.