Republican David McCormick projected to defeat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in Pennsylvania's US Senate race

Republicans are projected to gain another seat in the U.S. Senate. Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project that Pennsylvania Republican David McCormick will defeat Democratic Sen. Bob Casey in their U.S. Senate race.

McCormick has maintained a narrow lead over Casey more than a week after the election. As of Thursday, he had about a 25,000-vote lead. The narrow margin will trigger an automatic recount, but DDHQ does not expect a change in the result.

Anticipating his victory, McCormick was in Washington this week to participate in the Senate orientation for new members. Meanwhile, Casey, who has not yet conceded, was also in D.C. tending to official Senate business, including casting votes.

McCormick's projected victory strengthens the Republican grip on the chamber. Scripps News and DDHQ project that Republicans will hold 53 seats in the U.S. Senate next year, while Democrats will hold 47 seats.

Republican control will help President-elect Donald Trump secure confirmation for his nominees for key cabinet positions and advance his legislative agenda.

