Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego projected to defeat Republican Kari Lake in Arizona Senate race

Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego of Arizona has narrowly defeated former television news anchor and staunch Trump supporter Kari Lake for the state's open seat in the U.S. Senate, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ projects.

Gallego currently represents Arizona's 3rd congressional district in the U.S.House of Representatives, a position he has held since 2015. He will now fill the Senate seat vacated by Democrat-turned-Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who announced in March that she would not seek reelection.

Despite Gallego's projected win, Republicans will be in control of the Senate, wrestling the chamber away from Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's caucus.

Republicans won Senate seats in West Virginia, Montana and Ohio.

However, it still remains to be seen who will take control of the House of Representatives.

Should the House flip blue, Democrats will be able to keep Trump’s power in check during his second term as president. However, should the GOP maintain its slim majority, a trifecta of Republican control will be in play next year, allowing Trump to execute his agenda more easily.