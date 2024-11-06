Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene projected to easily win reelection bid

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia will easily win back her U.S. House seat in Georgia, defeating Democratic opponent Shawn Harris, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project.

With over 90% of expected votes tallied, Greene led Harris by a 65-35 margin.

Greene had won the same seat in Georgia in 2022 by a similar margin. She was first elected to Congress in 2020 and is slated to begin her third term.

RELATED STORY | Republican Gov. Justice wins West Virginia US Senate seat held by Sen. Manchin

Greene has drawn attention for her stances on numerous issues. She has in some ways distanced herself from other Republicans as she voted unsuccessfully earlier this year to oust Speaker Mike Johnson from the gavel.

She was also booted from the House Freedom Caucus for reportedly insulting fellow Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

But she has remained a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump.

But if Trump were to win the race for the White House, Greene has expressed interest in joining the administration. In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she said she had a particular interest in being the secretary of Homeland Security.

"I’d be honored to serve President Trump in his next administration in any capacity that he asks me. But I’m certainly particularly interested in Homeland Security. I think it’s the top issue in the country,” she said earlier this year.