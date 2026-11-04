Ossoff wins reelection in Georgia, delivering Democrats a crucial Senate victory

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won reelection in Georgia on Tuesday, according to a race call from the Association Press. The win is a major victory for Democrats seeking to regain control of the Senate in one of the country's most closely watched midterm contests.

The result carries national implications as both parties compete for control of the Senate, where Republicans began the election cycle with a 53-47 majority. Democrats need to gain seats while defending vulnerable incumbents to take control of the chamber.

The race centered on the economy and affordability, health care, immigration, abortion and President Donald Trump's policies, with the candidates offering sharply different visions for the country's direction.

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Ossoff, first elected to the Senate in a 2021 runoff, made affordability and health care central to his reelection campaign. He criticized Trump's tariffs and Republican-backed changes to federal programs, arguing that the policies put additional pressure on Georgia families.

Collins, a Republican congressman representing Georgia's 10th District and a former trucking business owner, campaigned on tax cuts, immigration enforcement, deregulation and support for Trump's agenda. He sought to tie Ossoff to Democratic policies he argued had contributed to higher costs.

The candidates clashed during their October debates over inflation, health care, immigration, the war with Iran and election integrity. Their exchanges also became personal, with Ossoff criticizing Collins over controversial associations and social media activity, while Collins attacked Ossoff's policy positions and ties to progressive Democrats.

Ossoff addressed supporters Tuesday night and reiterated his key talking points.

“Together, we’ve affirmed that our task is not just to contain one president’s wickedness, but to heal the brokenness beneath," Ossoff said. "The American people have rebuked the depravity, corruption and incompetence of the failed lame duck president Donald J. Trump.”