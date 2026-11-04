Democrat Roy Cooper wins North Carolina Senate race

Democrat Roy Cooper is the projected winner of North Carolina's U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican Michael Whatley, according to The Associated Press.

Cooper's victory flips a Republican-held Senate seat and marks his return to elected office after serving two terms as North Carolina's governor.

Cooper, one of the state's most recognizable Democrats, served as governor from 2017 to 2025. Before that, he spent nearly 16 years as North Carolina's attorney general, the longest tenure in the state's history.

His political career began in the North Carolina General Assembly, where he served from 1987 to 2001.

Cooper announced his Senate campaign in July 2025, seeking to replace retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who chose not to run for a third term.

Throughout his campaign, Cooper focused on lowering everyday costs for North Carolina families, including groceries, housing, health care, child care and utilities.

Cooper's victory gives Democrats a pickup in their effort to gain control of the U.S. Senate.

The seat had been held by Tillis since 2015.