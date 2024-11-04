Kamala Harris campaigns in swing state of Pennsylvania on eve of Election Day

Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in the swing state of Pennsylvania on the eve of Election Day.

The presidential candidate is rallying in multiple parts of the state on Monday, including Pittsburgh, Allentown, Scranton and Philadelphia.

In a tight race, Pennsylvania is one of seven swing states that could decide the fate of the election. The Quaker State is the biggest of them all, with 19 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania has seen very tight polling margins in the last two election cycles. In 2016, former President Donald Trump won the state by roughly 50,000 votes. And in the 2020 election, President Joe Biden won the state by about 80,000 votes.

In addition to her rallies, the Harris campaign is on the ground ensuring residents get out and vote.

The Harris campaign has had hundreds of thousands of volunteers knocking on doors and ensuring that Democratic and independent voters know where their polling places are and are going out to vote. They also helped college students get registered to vote now that they live in Pennsylvania.

Harris’ vice presidential running mate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected in Pennsylvania on Election Day.

Trump is also campaigning in Pennsylvania on Monday. He has stops scheduled in Reading and Pittsburgh.

He started the morning in the battleground state of North Carolina and will end the day in Michigan.