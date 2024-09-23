If Trump loses, would he run again? Here's what he said about 2028

By all indications, 2024 will be the last time former President Donald Trump will appear on a ballot.

In an interview aired by Sinclair Broadcast Group over the weekend, the 78-year-old Republican told Sharyl Attkisson that he does not see himself running again in four years, regardless of the outcome this fall.

"If you're not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years?" Attkisson asked.

"No, I don't. No, I don't. I think that will be it," Trump said. "I don't see that at all. I think that hopefully we're going to be successful."

RELATED STORY | Truth be Told: Why voting by non-U.S. citizens is not a 'serious problem'

There have only been a handful of times a major party candidate has appeared on the presidential ballot at least three times.

Trump is the first candidate since Richard Nixon to win a major party's nomination three times. Nixon, who won the 1968 and 1972 presidential elections, was the GOP nominee in 1960, losing a narrow race to John F. Kennedy.

The last time a major party candidate appeared on the ballot in three consecutive elections was President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who won the 1932, 1936, 1940 and 1944 presidential elections. In 1951, the 22nd Amendment was enacted, limiting presidents to two terms in office.

Theodore Roosevelt, who became president following the assassination of President William McKinley, won the 1904 election. He opted not to run for reelection in 1908, but decided to run in 1912, but was soundly defeated by Woodrow Wilson.

RELATED STORY | How both parties are trying to gain support from Black voters in the presidential election

Trump's prospects of winning in November seem to be a tossup. Polls have shown an extremely tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The election will come down to which candidate can perform better in seven key swing states, which are all expected to be decided by just a few percentage points.

Can Trump run again in 2028 if he wins?

If Trump were to win, he would be ineligible from running again in 2028. That's due to the 22nd Amendment.