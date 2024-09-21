How both parties are trying to gain support from Black voters in the presidential election

On this edition of The Race Weekend, Scripps News Deputy Political Director Joe St. George talks with Republican Marc Little and Democrat Michael Hardaway about the power of Black voters and how either side is looking to gain with this key group. Scripps News Political Director Andrew Rafferty joins the show to discuss the findings of Scripps News' new poll with Ipsos on immigration. Plus, Jeff Coltin, the author of Politico’s "New York Playbook" comes on the show to talk about corruption investigations into NYC Mayor Eric Adam’s administration. Florida Capitol Correspondent Forrest Saunders surveys voters around the Sunshine State about which candidate they’re leaning towards, while Scripps News Political Analyst Steve Schmidt gives us his take on the rhetoric about Springfield, Ohio. All this while National Politico Correspondent from Politico Brakkton Booker joins Andrew Forrest and Scripps News National Correspondent Stephanie Liebergen for our Inside the Race Panel with Politico.