El-Sayed, Rogers set to debate in closely watched Michigan Senate race

Less than two weeks before what could be a pivotal U.S. Senate race, Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed will debate Wednesday, with polling showing a deadlocked contest.

El-Sayed is vying to become the first Muslim American elected to the U.S. Senate. Rogers is hoping to become the first Republican to represent Michigan in the Senate since Spencer Abraham, who lost his reelection bid in 2000. Democrats have won nine consecutive U.S. Senate races in Michigan.

Although Democrats have maintained control of both of Michigan’s U.S. Senate seats, the state is considered a key battleground. President Donald Trump has won Michigan twice, demonstrating Republicans can compete statewide.

Wednesday’s debate begins at 7 p.m. ET. Scripps News will air a preview beginning at 6:30 p.m. The debate will also air live on Scripps News Group’s Michigan stations, WXYZ in Detroit and WXMI in Grand Rapids.

The debate will be moderated by Scripps News Group Detroit Editorial Director Chuck Stokes, along with Detroit-based anchors Carolyn Clifford and Alicia Smith.

A Marist poll released Wednesday showed El-Sayed leading Rogers 50% to 48%, a difference within the poll’s margin of error. The poll also found both candidates had high unfavorable ratings. Forty-eight percent of likely voters viewed El-Sayed unfavorably, while 52% had an unfavorable view of Rogers.

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The poll also indicated many Michigan families are struggling more financially than they were a year ago. Forty-three percent of likely voters said they were worse off financially, compared with 16% who said they were better off.

El-Sayed’s faith has come under attack during his campaign to become the country’s first Muslim U.S. senator. Republicans have sought to portray the Democratic nominee as sympathetic to interests connected to Islamic terrorism.

Last week, Trump referred to El-Sayed as “Mohammed” and falsely called the former public health official a “jihadist.”

Over the weekend, El-Sayed denounced the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamic political movement founded in Egypt in 1928.

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Meanwhile, El-Sayed has sought to tie Rogers to many of Trump’s policies, including tariffs and the war in Iran. Rogers, a former member of the U.S. House, has at times sought to distance himself from some of Trump’s more divisive policies.