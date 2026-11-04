Democratic socialist Melat Kiros projected to win U.S. House race in Colorado

Democratic socialist Melat Kiros is projected to defeat Republican Christy Peterson in Colorado's 1st Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.

Kiros' victory in the heavily Democratic district, which includes Denver, sends a new face to Congress and makes her part of a growing wave of progressive Democrats challenging the party's establishment.

A former corporate attorney, Kiros first made headlines when she defeated longtime Democratic Rep. Diana DeGette, who had represented the district for nearly 30 years, in the Democratic primary.

Her primary victory reflected growing dissatisfaction among some progressive voters with the party's more moderate leadership.

Throughout her campaign, Kiros advocated for Medicare for All, abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and expanding federal child care programs.