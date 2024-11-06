Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin defeats ex-Rep. Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan has defeated Republican and former Congressman Mike Rogers for the state's open seat in the U.S. Senate, Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ projects.

Slotkin, who flipped her Michigan district from red to blue in 2018, will fill the seat held for more than two decades by Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow, 74, who announced in January 2023 that she would not be seeking re-election.

Had Rogers won, it would've marked the first time since 1994 that a Republican has won the race for one of Michigan's two U.S. Senate seats.

RELATED STORY | Live election updates: Trump projected to win Florida as Harris picks up Massachusetts

Currently, Democrats are in control of the Senate by a 51-49 margin when including four independents who caucus with Democrats. But for the first time in four years, Republicans will now be in control of the Senate, wrestling the chamber away from Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer's caucus.

Republicans won Senate seats in West Virginia, Montana and Ohio on Tuesday. That means Republicans will hold at least 52 seats come 2025, with the possibility of picking up several more when all of the results are settled.