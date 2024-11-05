Live election updates: Trump takes early lead over Harris as some polls close

6 p.m.

Polls have begun to close in parts of Kentucky and Indiana. Both states straddle the Eastern and Central time zones. Polls are only closing for the counties in the Eastern time zone. They remain open for the next hour in the Central time zone.

5 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris were encouraging every last supporter to get out and vote before polls closed on Tuesday.

Trump, who cast his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, told reporters he was feeling "very confident" going into election night.

He also released a video on social media, saying, "We're going to have a big victory tonight."

Meanwhile, Harris made a stop at the Democratic National Committee Headquarters in Washington, D.C., and spoke with voters on the phone.

She also spent the day doing interviews with radio stations in key battleground states.

Harris voted on Sunday, sending in her ballot to her home state of California.

The two candidates have watch parties planned for Tuesday night. Harris will watch election results come in at her alma mater Howard University. Trump will host his watch party at a convention center in Palm Beach.

