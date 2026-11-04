Byron Donalds defeats David Jolly, becoming Florida's first Black governor

Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds will keep Florida’s governor’s office in GOP hands after defeating former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, according to an Associated Press race call.

Donalds, who becomes Florida's first Black governor, will replace Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is leaving office because of term limits. Donalds entered Tuesday’s election as the favorite, with most polls giving him a slight lead over Jolly.

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Although a large field of Republicans initially sought the office, Donalds easily won the GOP nomination after receiving President Donald Trump’s endorsement. His victory came despite polling showing 39% of Floridians said they were worse off than two years earlier, compared with 26% who said they were better off.

Donalds also held a significant fundraising advantage over Jolly.

Polling showed the cost of living was the top concern among Florida voters.

Donalds proposed streamlining permitting requirements, which he argued would reduce homebuilding costs. Housing affordability became a major issue in the campaign as the cost of homeownership increased across Florida.

Donalds gained national attention after his 2020 election to Congress for challenging the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

