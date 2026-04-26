Photowalks: Santa Catalina Island

This week, Jefferson Graham sets his sights on the scenic wonders of Santa Catalina Island, soaking in the charming seaside streets and exploring the storied history.

Jeff shares insider tips for capturing the magic of your Catalina adventure in photos and videos — from using a photo stick and your camera’s built-in stabilization and zoom to transform the island’s rugged coastline and historic landmarks into cinematic scenes.

Whether you’re wandering Avalon’s colorful waterfront or hiking up to breathtaking overlooks, all you need is a smartphone to bring the island’s beauty to life.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.