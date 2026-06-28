Photowalks: Lyon, France

Known as one of France’s most captivating and culturally rich cities, Lyon blends Renaissance architecture, a world-class culinary scene, vibrant neighborhoods, and the picturesque banks of the Rhône and Saône into an unforgettable urban experience.

Photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you through Lyon’s most beloved spots, sharing ways to frame golden sunsets, shimmering reflections along the rivers, and the interplay of light and shadow in the city’s historic traboules. Along the way, he shows you how to capture striking images — all using just a smartphone.

Discover the secrets to photographing this French gem in this episode of Photowalks.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.