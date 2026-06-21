Photowalks: Common photography mistakes and how to avoid them

This week, Jefferson Graham turns his lens toward helping photographers sidestep some of the most common mistakes that can ruin an otherwise great shot — from poor lighting and awkward composition to missed moments and unwanted clutter.

Jeff walks viewers through simple fixes for each pitfall, sharing his insider tips on how to make every photo more impactful. Whether it’s avoiding harsh midday shadows, keeping horizons straight, or ensuring your subject stands out rather than blending into the background, his advice is clear, practical, and easy to apply.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.