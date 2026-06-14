Photowalks: Capturing the coastal beauty of Manhattan Beach

This week, Jefferson Graham turns his lens toward the sun‑kissed charm of Manhattan Beach, California — soaking in its breezy coastal vibe, lively community spirit, and picture‑perfect ocean views.

Jeff shares insider tips for capturing the essence of Manhattan Beach — from its iconic pier and bustling downtown to its inviting stretches of sand and surf culture.

Whether you’re strolling through the boutique shops and cafés along Manhattan Beach Boulevard, catching golden‑hour light shimmering over the Pacific, or exploring the town’s deep ties to volleyball and Southern California surf history, all you need is a smartphone to bring Manhattan Beach’s laid‑back elegance to life.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.