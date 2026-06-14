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Photowalks: Capturing the coastal beauty of Manhattan Beach

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Join Jefferson Graham for a Photowalk capturing the coastal beauty and vibrant charm of Manhattan Beach. (Scripps News)
Photowalks: Manhattan Beach, California
A person walks along Manhattan Beach in California as the sun sets over the water in the background.
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This week, Jefferson Graham turns his lens toward the sun‑kissed charm of Manhattan Beach, California — soaking in its breezy coastal vibe, lively community spirit, and picture‑perfect ocean views.

Jeff shares insider tips for capturing the essence of Manhattan Beach — from its iconic pier and bustling downtown to its inviting stretches of sand and surf culture.

Whether you’re strolling through the boutique shops and cafés along Manhattan Beach Boulevard, catching golden‑hour light shimmering over the Pacific, or exploring the town’s deep ties to volleyball and Southern California surf history, all you need is a smartphone to bring Manhattan Beach’s laid‑back elegance to life.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

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