Phil Robertson of 'Duck Dynasty' dies at 79, family confirms

Phil Robertson, who starred in the hit A&E show "Duck Dynasty," died at age 79, several family members confirmed on social media.

Robertson's daughter-in-law, Korie Robertson, shared the news on her Facebook page on Sunday.

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again," she said.

Korie Robertson added that in addition to a private ceremony, there would be a public celebration of his life.

Robertson's son Jase recently revealed that his father was not doing well after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Jase Robertson also wrote about his father's death on social media.

"My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed, but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again!" he wrote.

"Duck Dynasty" followed the Robertson family and their family-owned business, Duck Commander, which makes products for duck hunters. The show ran from 2013 to 2018 and was, at the time, one of the most popular unscripted television shows on cable.