Mike Ditka, Hall of Fame player and Bears Super Bowl coach, dies at 86

Legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka has died at age 86, his family said in a statement to ESPN.

A cause of death was not announced.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka," his family said in a statement to ESPN. "While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.

"Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever."

Ditka coached the Bears from 1982 to 1992, leading the franchise to a Super Bowl title following the 1985 season. He later coached the New Orleans Saints from 1997 to 1999.

Before becoming Chicago's head coach, Ditka played tight end for the Bears from 1961 to 1966 and later for the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. After retiring as a player, he began his coaching career in 1973 as an assistant with Dallas.

Ditka was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988. He remains one of the few people to win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

He won his only Super Bowl as a player in his final NFL game, catching a touchdown pass in the Cowboys' 24-3 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI.

Six years later, Ditka earned another Super Bowl ring as an assistant coach with Dallas.

Chicago's 46-10 victory over New England in Super Bowl XX remains one of the most lopsided wins in Super Bowl history.

Ditka was named AP NFL Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1988 and led the Bears to six division titles.

Prior to entering the NFL, Ditka was a standout tight end for Pittsburgh, playing there from 1958-60. He eventually gained entry into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Following his coaching career, Ditka served in various broadcast roles, including for CBS and ESPN.