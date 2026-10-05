Disgraced former House Speaker Dennis Hastert dies at 84

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert has died at age 84.

The Kendall County coroner confirmed Hastert died of natural causes at his Illinois home over the weekend.

Hastert served as speaker of the House from 1999 to 2007, becoming the longest-serving Republican speaker in U.S. history.

Hastert's post-political life was marred by controversy. In 2015, he was charged with federal financial crimes stemming from payments prosecutors said were intended to conceal his sexual abuse of boys decades earlier.

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Hastert pleaded guilty later that year. At his sentencing in 2016, he acknowledged sexually abusing boys when he was a high school wrestling coach. He was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison and served about 13 months.

He didn't face charges of sexual abuse because of the statute of limitations.

Hastert was married and had two sons.