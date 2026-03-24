Mobile homes offer affordable path to homeownership, report shows

Although median listing prices for homes have fallen over the past year, they remain far above 2020 levels. With many single-family homes still out of reach for many households, mobile homes could offer an alternative.

A new report from Realtor.com found the median listing price for a mobile home was $141,450 in February, down 5.7% from 2025. At a 6% interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage with 20% down, a typical mobile home would carry a $678 monthly payment — less than half the average U.S. rent. The median list price for a single-family home was over $403,000 in February.

RELATED STORY | Are manufactured homes the key to homeownership?

“While the broader market remains a challenge for many, the mobile home sector is currently offering one of the most efficient entry points into the market,” said Joel Berner, senior economist at Realtor.com. “Mobile homes offer a unique opportunity to build equity with a significantly lower monthly housing payment. For those who prioritize flexibility and lower cost burdens, the current price dip provides a compelling window to move from renting to owning.”

Mobile homes have built significant equity in recent years. The value of mobile homes with land has increased 70.1% over the past seven years, outpacing the 58.6% gain for traditional homes. Mobile homes without land saw a more modest 51.6% appreciation in that time.

The report notes pending regulatory updates could streamline the building process for mobile homes. The bipartisan Housing for the 21st Century Act would remove the requirement for a permanent steel chassis on manufactured homes.

RELATED STORY | Senate passes bipartisan housing bill to improve access and affordability

“We are seeing a shift in how manufactured housing is perceived and regulated,” Berner said. “With legislative reform on the horizon and expanded zoning in several states, these homes are being recognized for what they are: a great housing alternative that provides an efficient path to financial stability for millions of American households.”