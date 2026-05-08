DOJ seeks to strip citizenship from 12 people accused of serious crimes

The Department of Justice announced Friday that it is seeking to revoke the U.S. citizenship of 12 individuals accused of crimes ranging from supporting terrorism to child sexual abuse.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the individuals should never have been granted citizenship in the first place.

“The Trump administration is taking action to correct these egregious violations of our immigration system," he said. "Those who intentionally concealed their criminal histories or misrepresented themselves during the naturalization process will face the fullest extent of the law.”

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The cases involve people from Iraq, Colombia, Morocco, Somalia, Gambia, Bolivia, Uzbekistan, Kenya, India, China and Nigeria.

Among those targeted is Ali Yousif Ahmed, an Iraqi national accused by Iraq of murdering two police officers in 2006 while allegedly serving as a leader in al-Qaida. The Justice Department alleges Ahmed lied about his criminal and family history while seeking admission to the United States and later becoming a citizen.

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Another case involves Oscar Alberto Pelaez, a Colombian Roman Catholic priest convicted in 2002 on multiple child sexual assault charges involving a minor. Prosecutors said Pelaez concealed those crimes during the naturalization process.

Other cases announced Friday include allegations involving support for the Somali terrorist group al-Shabaab, participation in executions in Gambia, international firearms trafficking and spying.

Federal prosecutors will likely face a high legal bar in seeking to revoke the individuals’ citizenship. They will need to prove the defendants obtained citizenship by intentionally misrepresenting or concealing facts.