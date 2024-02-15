Maritsa Georgiou joined Scripps News after years as an anchor at NBC Montana where she specialized in COVID-19, politics and wildfire coverage. She’s most widely known for her reporting on the planned removal of USPS blue collection boxes before the 2020 election, which earned her the 2021 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism. The Montana Broadcasters Association awarded her the 2019 E.B. Craney award for Television Broadcaster of the Year.

Maritsa grew up in Minneapolis, where her late grandfather still holds a Nielsen ratings record for a local weather forecast. Favorite things include travel, coffee, Flathead Lake, Disney parks, Brandi Carlile and spending hours buried in a good book. She lives in Missoula with her husband, their son and two rotten dogs.