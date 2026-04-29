United Airlines pilots report close call with an apparent drone on California flight

A United Airlines flight had a close call with an apparent drone on arrival in San Diego, according to ATC transcripts and statements from the company.

United Airlines said flight 1980 from San Francisco reported a "possible drone strike" as it was nearing arrival in San Diego. The pilots spotted a "red" and "shiny" object near 3,000 feet, according to ATC recordings.

It's not clear if the drone actually struck the airliner, which was near 4,000 feet at the time of the sighting. The flight performed a safe landing.

"Our maintenance team found no damage after thoroughly inspecting the aircraft," United Airlines said in a statement released to multiple outlets.

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There were 48 passengers and six crew members aboard the aircraft.

The FAA said it was investigating the incident. Federal rules prohibit the operation of unmanned drones above 400 feet without prior authorization.