The hardest thing to do on vacation? Absolutely nothing, new research shows

Conducted by Talker Research for Margaritaville Vacation Club, a survey of 2,000 adults who have traveled in the past year looked at “the busy effect,” finding that more than half of those surveyed don’t know how to just “do nothing” (55%).

The survey found that most Americans agree that “doing nothing” is difficult to do — even on vacation (56%) and nearly half of Americans would feel “guilty” if they did nothing on vacation (48%).

The culprit? The survey found the average person uses the phrase “I’m busy” nearly 300 times a year, with 30% saying it as often as daily.

For many, the phrase is used when they actually have limited time (53%), but more than a third admit it’s easier to say than saying “no” (37%) and a similar percentage said they use “I’m busy” when they’re avoiding doing something else (35%).

When they aren’t busy, their mind is still plagued with money woes and to-do lists (51% each).

Further, nearly half are likely to feel stressed (49%) and guilty (46%) when not actively busy, thinking that they’re forgetting something.

But many don’t recognize that actively clearing their minds and committing to “doing nothing” can combat these feelings.

The findings highlight the desire to relax on vacation.

One in six revealed that they can’t remember the last time they cleared their mind — but half would love to make it happen on vacation (49%).

“People spend so much of their lives feeling busy that it can actually be difficult to switch off,” said Jonathan Topolosky, senior vice president at Margaritaville Vacation Club [mgvc.wyndhamdestinations.com], a vacation ownership brand with resorts in the U.S. and Caribbean. “When nearly nine in 10 respondents in our survey say a good vacation allows them to embrace a more laid-back lifestyle, it reinforces something we’ve always believed — that slowing down is exactly what people need most.”

Thinking about how they clear their mind on their trips, respondents rely on fresh air and being outdoors the most (62%), followed by scenic views (56%), relaxing music (54%), ocean breeze (52%) and clear or blue waters (52%).

Talker Research

Results also show that many travelers spend a significant portion of their vacation on-site. On average, respondents spend 44% of their time relaxing in the privacy of their resort room, while more than a third (37%) report spending most of their vacation taking advantage of on-property amenities.

In the privacy of their room, “doing nothing” helps respondents with feeling like they get a break (88%), deviating from their routine (86%) and recharging their energy levels (86%).

“The findings in our research suggest that relaxing on vacation often comes down to having the right environment,” said Topolosky. “When guests have access to great views, spacious suites with living areas and outdoor spaces to unwind, it’s easier to step away from everyday routines and savor moments of doing nothing.”

A good period of “doing nothing” has lingering effects, too, leaving respondents satisfied after their trip (84%) and reduces their travel-related stress (79%).

But just 15% “always” reach their ideal balance of staying busy and relaxing on vacation, and one in five report that day-to-day stress creeps back in immediately upon returning home (21%), underscoring the importance of intentionally planning time to relax and disconnect while traveling.

Research methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans who have traveled within the past 12 months who have access to the internet; the survey was commissioned by Margaritaville Vacation Club and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Feb. 26 and March 3, 2026. A link to the questionnaire can be found here [talkerresearch.com].

