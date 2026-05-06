No more snacks: Delta pulls treats, drinks on many short flights

Delta Air Lines will stop serving food and drinks on hundreds of short flights starting May 19.

The change affects about 450 daily flights under 350 miles, such as Los Angeles to San Francisco. All passengers will be affected except those flying in Delta One, the airline’s highest class of service. The move is part of cost-cutting measures across the industry.

“Beginning May 19, Delta is adjusting onboard beverage service to create a more consistent experience across our network,” a Delta spokesperson told People magazine. “Customers traveling in Delta Comfort+ and Delta Main Cabin on flights 350 miles and above will now receive full beverage and snack service, while shorter flights will no longer offer food and beverage service — with the exception of Delta First Class, which always receives full service.”

Delta says its snacks include Cheez-Its, Biscoff cookies, Chewy granola bars and SunChips.

While First Class passengers often receive full meals, entrées are only offered on long-haul international flights.

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