N.J. governor urges Trump administration to revisit NYC's congestion pricing approval

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging the Trump administration to reconsider the federal government's approval that is allowing New York City to charge "congestion pricing" to enter parts of the city by car.

New York City charges drivers of passenger vehicles up to $13.50 to enter parts of Lower Manhattan in hopes of combating chronic traffic jams and reducing pollution. Large trucks and tour buses are subject to a $32.40 fee for entry.

“As you begin your second term as President, I welcome any opportunity to work with you and your administration where we can find common ground. One area where I believe our priorities align is congestion pricing," Murphy said. “The current congestion pricing scheme is a disaster for working and middle-class New Jersey commuters and residents who need or want to visit Lower Manhattan and now need to pay a big fee on top of the bridge and tunnel tolls they already pay."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he had not discussed Murphy's request when the two spoke earlier this week.

"What is within my span of control, I need to operate. And trust me, this is the second most difficult job in America. I don't need other things I need to worry about. I need to worry about the press and my city," Adams said.

Adams previously said, "If he (Trump) reverses it, it doesn't matter if I support or don't support.

"Whatever we need to do to deal with congestion, environment, the environmental issues, how to make sure it's done fair and not balance it on the back of working-class people, I'm in favor of [it]. But if the president decides an action such as that, I don't control that," Adams added.

Murphy said that the state will continue its lawsuit in hopes of eliminating the congestion pricing plan. The governor is also hoping that the congestion pricing plan will force some companies to reassign their workers.

On Tuesday, Murphy announced grants for businesses that reassign New Jersey residents working in another state, such as New York, to a New Jersey location. Murphy said eligible businesses can obtain grants of up to $500,000 as part of the program.

“From the beginning, I vowed to fight congestion pricing, because New York should not balance its budget on the backs of New Jersey families,” said Murphy. “Back in 2023, I signed legislation establishing a grant program that would incentivize businesses in states like New York to reassign their New Jersey resident employees to work in our state. This would not only cut down on costs and travel time for commuters, but would keep their tax dollars in New Jersey. Our fight against congestion pricing isn’t over and we won’t allow another state to line its coffers with our hard-earned money.”