Hot to go? These are the Thanksgiving leftovers that you can bring through TSA

The only thing better than Thanksgiving dinner is the leftovers. But if your journey home after the holiday involves flying, you might need to leave your to-go plate behind.

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding passengers that while most food can go through its checkpoints, there are some things that will need to be put in checked bags or left behind.

Solid food items are generally fine. However, TSA said if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it — and it’s larger than 3.4 ounces — then it should go in a checked bag.

Some examples of things that can go through TSA:



Baked goods like pies, brownies and cakes

Meats including turkey and ham, even if they aren't cooked

Stuffing

Casseroles

Mac and cheese

Here are some things you can NOT bring through TSA:

Cranberry sauce, even the canned kind

Gravy

Wine, obviously

Canned goods

Preserves, jams and jellies

Most food items need additional screening, so TSA said to make sure they are easily accessible in your carry-on before you go through a checkpoint.

As for food safety when traveling with leftovers, the Food and Drug Administration said food should be kept around 40 degrees Fahrenheit.