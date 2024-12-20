Gas prices increase before a week of more record holiday travel

The national average for a gallon of gas has gone up two cents last week to $3.14 just as a record amount of Americans are set to travel for the winter holidays.

Gas prices had been declining but reversed course this week. Meanwhile, electric vehicle drivers won't be paying any more to charge at a public station as the rate for that service has stayed flat, according to AAA.

AAA said 107 million people are forecast to travel by car this holiday season.

RELATED STORY | Tips for holiday traveling on a budget

There's also a record number of people expected to travel through the skies, officials said.

The Transportation Security Administration said travelers should allocate extra time for delays through security and other airport checkpoints, particularly if they are traveling to the northeast. That region is undergoing a $30 billion transformation, leading to potential construction-related delays.

TSA recommends waiting until you reach your destination to wrap your gifts in case they require extra screening. You'll also want to make sure you're only bringing solid foods through a security checkpoint.