Frontier Airlines to offer free checked bags during summertime deal

Frontier Airlines is offering a free checked bag on certain flights this summer.

In a statement on Tuesday, Frontier's CEO's Barry Biffle encouraged travelers to "divorce" their old airline and shift their business to Frontier.

“At the end of the day, travelers just want to be valued," Biffle said in the statement. “We’re bringing back the things people love about flying — free bags, free seat selection, and flexibility — without the extra fees. No games, just great value.”

RELATED STORY | Southwest Airlines unveils new checked bag fees and basic fare options

Southwest Airlines last week announced an end to its longtime policy of two free checked bags, "to drive revenue growth and reward its most loyal customers."

The airline said it will begin charging for most checked bags for flights booked on or after May 28. The move puts Southwest in line with other major airlines, such as Delta, United, and American, which have charged for checked bags for many years.

Certain business-class travelers and those belonging to Southwest's Rapid Rewards A-List will still be permitted at least one free checked bag.

Frontier officials, meanwhile, say customer response will help determine whether the free baggage service will become permanent.

If you're interested, you'll have to book a trip by March 24.